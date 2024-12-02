Digital asset exchange and global on-chain technology company OKX has announced the launch of Rubix, a digital assets-as-a-service product for financial institutions.

Following this announcement, the product was developed in order to enable regulated financial institutions with the possibility to provide digital-asset services to their clients and customers, without building new infrastructure or adding operational burden.

In addition, Rubix is set to fit into an institution’s existing front-, middle-, and back-office processes, aiming to assemble the core components of market access, execution, custody, settlement, and controls into one coherent framework. Through the process of solving the operational puzzle, Rubix lets institutions provide regulated digital-asset solutions to their clients, while also retaining their own user experience, policies, and governance.

More information on OKX’s launch of OKX Rubix

According to the official press release, institutions can select only the components they need and align them to existing operating models, risk frameworks, and governance structures. These include regulated market access (including MiCA/MiFID II (Europe), VARA (UAE), AFSL/AUSTRAC (Australia), CNV (Argentina), and U.S. MSB/MTL coverage), liquidity & execution (deep central-limit-order-book markets and OTC RFQ for best execution), post-trade settlement (as delayed settlement for capital-efficient operations without exchange pre-funding), and connectivity (by bespoking integrations with existing OMS/EMS systems, plus FIX, REST, and WebSocket APIs), as well as off-exchange custody (will enable companies to select preferred licensed bank custodians and third-party providers to reduce counterparty risk), collateral optimisation (providing flexibility to use fiat, stablecoins, crypto assets, and tokenised money-market funds), and additional services (including credit lines, loans, fiat on/off ramps, and optimised account controls).

Rubix is expected to also allow financial institutions to offer regulated digital-asset services within existing channels, maintaining their own branding, policies, limits, data models, and reporting, while OKX will focus on providing the regulated market infrastructure behind the scenes as well. At the same time, Rubix is delivered in partnership with a global network of regulated custodians and OMS/EMS providers, a process that aims to enable custom regional configurations that reflect local regulatory obligations, operating preferences, and service-level requirements.

At the moment, Rubix is already operating with institutional partners across the regions of Europe, APAC, the UAE, and LATAM, with additional institutions currently being onboarded.