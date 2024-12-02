UK’s emerging cryptoasset regulations: trading, custody, issuance, and promotions in focus (Part 1)

Paula Albu
As the UK develops its cryptoasset regulations, Charles Kerrigan from CMS explores the policies shaping the markets.
In a three-part series, he discusses upcoming rules, their effects on financial institutions, and how applying traditional financial rules to crypto will influence products and markets.
The UK’s crypto regulatory path is being laid out. In early 2023, HM Treasury launched a consultation on a new crypto regulatory framework. By mid-2023, Parliament gave regulators new powers (via the Financial Services and Markets Act 2023) and extended financial promotions rules to cover cryptoassets. After gathering industry feedback, the government published detailed proposals in late 2023 and confirmed in late 2024 that it will proceed largely as planned, with the exception that there would no longer be a ’phased approach’. Draft legislation was released in April 2025, and the FCA has completed various consultations on the finer rules, with further consultations planned. The full regime is expected to go live in late 2026.
Rather than adopting a separate rulebook for crypto, the UK is integrating cryptoassets into its existing financial regulatory framework. Under the draft legislation – the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Regulated Activities and Miscellaneous Provisions) (Cryptoassets) Order 2025 – ’qualifying cryptoassets’ will be added as a new category of regulated instruments. This term is defined broadly to cover any cryptographically secured digital representation of value or rights that is fungible and transferable, using a distributed ledger or similar technology. In practice, this means unbacked cryptocurrencies and tokens (such as Bitcoin, Ether, or new utility tokens) will fall within the scope, except for those already regulated elsewhere (for example, tokenised securities, e-money tokens, or other digital assets already captured under existing rules are carved out). Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or purely private, untradeable tokens will generally remain outside financial regulation, unless used in regulated activities.
The UK is taking an ’activities-based’ approach. Instead of regulating cryptoassets by type, it will regulate the activities undertaken in relation to cryptoassets – mirroring how traditional financial services are regulated. Many of the proposed regulated crypto activities intentionally echo familiar financial services concepts (sometimes with crypto-specific tweaks). This approach embodies the principle of ’same risk, same regulatory outcome,’ aiming to hold crypto businesses to equivalent standards as traditional firms where the risks are similar. For example, a crypto exchange facilitating trades should uphold transparency and fairness in the same way as a regulated trading venue in securities markets. In November 2024, the new UK government abandoned plans to introduce a ’phased approach’ for crypto legislation. Previously, there were plans for a first phase that would cover fiat-backed stablecoins, especially in payments, while the second phase was expected to extend to broader crypto activities, including exchanges, custody, and more exotic tokens. The government now plans to legislate for stablecoins at the same time as the wider cryptoasset regime. Notably, however, stablecoins will not be brought into the scope of UK payments regulations.
Under the draft regime, any person or firm carrying on the following activities ’by way of business’ in or to the UK will require FCA authorisation:
These new regulated activities closely track those consulted on by HM Treasury in early 2023, with some refinements (e.g., clearer inclusion of staking and lending). Firms performing any of these activities ’in or to’ UK customers will need to be authorised; in other words, there is extraterritorial reach: overseas exchanges, dealers, or custodians dealing with UK clients (especially retail) must get UK authorisation or stop serving UK users. The usual ’overseas persons’ exemption (which lets foreign firms interact without a licence in some wholesale scenarios) will not apply for most crypto activities involving UK consumers, limiting its application to particular business-to-business situations. In practice, a non-UK crypto platform facing UK retail may need to ring-fence a UK business or register a local entity to continue operating. Businesses only dealing through UK-authorised intermediaries or only with non-UK clients might have more leeway, but the intent is clear: if you engage with the UK market, you fall under UK rules.
One of the centrepieces of the UK’s plan is imposing regulatory standards on crypto trading venues. In the future, any crypto exchange facilitating trades must be authorised and will be subject to obligations mirroring those of traditional trading venues (like stock exchanges or MTFs).
Authorisation & location: Platforms operating in the UK or serving UK users will need to be authorised by the FCA as a Cryptoasset Trading Platform (CATP). The FCA has indicated it wants these platforms to have a substantial presence in the UK – likely meaning UK incorporation or a local subsidiary for major retail-facing exchanges. Doing business ’in or to’ the UK triggers the licence requirement, so even an overseas exchange advertising or onboarding UK customers falls in scope. The overseas persons exemption (which currently allows foreign securities exchanges to deal with UK professional clients without a UK licence) will largely not apply to retail crypto dealings. However, solely dealing through a UK-authorised firm (e.g., an overseas exchange that only takes trades via a UK broker) might avoid direct licensing, and institutional-only business may retain some exemptions.
Rulebook for exchanges: Once authorised, crypto trading venues will be expected to comply with a comprehensive set of rules to ensure market integrity, consumer protection, and operational resilience, akin to the rules for regulated financial markets. According to the FCA’s crypto roadmap, key areas for trading platform rules include:
Overall, expect UK-authorised crypto exchanges to start resembling regulated trading venues, both in terms of oversight and in internal governance. This represents a significant uplift from the current position, where UK crypto exchanges only register for anti-money laundering (AML) supervision. Many will welcome the clarity and the ’badge of credibility’ authorisation brings, but the compliance costs will rise accordingly.
In the next installment, Part 2, we will explore the UK’s new rules for crypto custody, which require FCA authorisation and stricter safeguards to protect client assets.
The Blockchain Industry in the UK Landscape Overview names Charles Kerrigan as a leading influencer in the blockchain. He is part of teams working on investing and setting standards for emtech in EMEA, the US, and APAC. At CMS, Charles is part of the firm’s specialist crypto and digital assets team. He is on the board of the Investment Association Engine, a NED for various fintech and regtech firms, and teaches entrepreneurship in the Computer Science Department at UCL. He widely published in mainstream and trade press and is the author of the textbook Crypto and Digital Assets Law and regulation.
