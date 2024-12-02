Amboss and Voltage launch Lightning yield stack

Amboss Technologies and Voltage have introduced a combined infrastructure stack intended to reduce payment processing expenses. The system brings together Voltage’s Lightning Payments API with Amboss’s Rails liquidity platform, positioning the tools for industries where high transaction throughput can generate substantial operational costs.

Payment-dependent sectors such as online gaming, prediction markets, and cryptocurrency trading platforms routinely face processing charges of 2% to 5% of transaction volume. According to the companies, these same sectors usually maintain significant Bitcoin or stablecoin holdings that often remain idle. The new stack is designed to address both issues simultaneously. Voltage’s API enables fast, lower-fee global transfers, while Rails automates liquidity provision for the Lightning Network, enabling firms to serve routing demand and receive yield derived from transaction flow.

Focus on costs, liquidity, and multi-asset transactions

Representatives from Amboss said businesses have long viewed payment operations as a pressure point on margins. They explained that the partnership is structured to make Lightning adoption more straightforward by aligning payment processing with automated liquidity management, giving enterprises a way to convert dormant balances into productive assets while keeping full custody of their funds.

Officials at Voltage highlighted the role of Taproot Assets in expanding the system’s reach. This functionality enables conversions between Bitcoin and stablecoins within each transaction, allowing companies to integrate stablecoin payments without modifying their compliance arrangements or security requirements. One Voltage representative noted that Lightning-based returns may help offset custody-related overheads or funding costs, suggesting the model could reduce the financial burden associated with holding operational reserves.

Both companies describe the integration as suited for high-volume environments that require predictable settlement behaviour and efficient capital usage.