Thunes has launched account top-up and withdrawal solutions to connect digital asset platforms with TradFi, allowing them to scale globally.

The solutions offer big exchanges, infrastructure providers, networks, and issuers the ability to deliver instant and compliant on- and off-ramps for their clients in their local currencies and payment methods.

Account top-ups and withdrawals for digital asset platforms

The account top-up feature provides direct local payment methods for on-ramp transactions, and the account withdrawal solution offers fast fiat payouts in over 40 markets. Both these capabilities are supported by Thune’s Fortress Compliance Platform and SmartX Treasury System to ensure that regulatory integrity is met, as well as faster settlements and better liquidity management.

The launches follow the company’s recent developments, such as stablecoin prefunding for 24/7 treasury operations and the Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets solution, which allows for instant payouts in 130 countries. The latter supports real-time global payouts to stablecoin wallets, resulting in faster, cost-efficient, and more transparent money flow. This aims to help banks, financial institutions, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs, and freelancers to send and receive payments faster.

As the digital asset industry is set to grow by USD 10 billion over the next year, Thune’s network aims to offer its members account top-up and withdrawal capabilities via a single integration to speed up time to market and eliminate operational friction, helping them capitalise on the market’s growth.

The company aims to connect fiat and digital finance, offering digital asset platforms the infrastructure they demand and need to operate globally while offering fast, compliant, and interoperable solutions. This will remove the complexity of fragmented payment systems and compliance barriers, enabling stablecoin prefunding and global fiat access for account top-up and withdrawals. This aims to provide the flexibility and reach companies need to scale across broders.

