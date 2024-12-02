Founded in 2016, Thunes is a B2B company that powers payments for the world’s fastest-growing businesses - from gig economy giants such as Uber and Deliveroo and Southeast Asia's super-app Grab to global Fintech leaders such as PayPal and Remitly.

Core solution

Thunes is building a proprietary global payments infrastructure for frictionless cross-border payments, and focused on connecting developed and emerging markets. Through a single, simple connection to Thunes API, consumers and businesses can send payments to – and get paid in – every corner of the world.

The company currently offers 80 currencies, enables payments to 130 countries, and helps to accept 300 payment methods.

Target market

Merchants (digital, gaming, travel, ecommerce)

Marketplaces

PSP

Fintech

Banks

SaaS

Geographical presence

US, Canada, LATAM, Europe, UK, Middle East, Africa, APAC, Greater China

Year founded

2016

Investors

Insight Partners, Checkout.com, GGV Capital, Helios Investment Partners.

License type

France: Payment Institution License issued by Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).

EU: Payment Institution license (EU extension of the France license).

UK: Authorised Payment Institution by UK's Financial Conduct Authority

Singapore: Major Payment Institution issued by Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Hong Kong: Money Service Operator Licence by Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department

US: Registered as a Money Service Business with FinCen and Money Transmitter License issued in Washington State.

Canada: Registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

Singapore Fintech Association, Money Services Business Association, UK Innovate Finance

Company's motto

Our mission is to connect every corner of the world, and make the global economy accessible to all.

Service provider type

Main area of focus

Payments Infrastructure Provider

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

Yes

Payments capabilities

White-label solution

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes. 300+

Settlement currencies

80+

Instant settlement

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

Yes

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Yes

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

80+

Virtual IBAN

Yes

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers

Yes

Instant settlement

Yes

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

Yes

Clients

Main clients/references

Visa, Paypal, Payoneer, Revolut, Grab, Deliveroo, Moneygram, Remitly, Western Union, Singtel dash, UberEats







