Founded in 2016, Thunes is a B2B company that powers payments for the world’s fastest-growing businesses - from gig economy giants such as Uber and Deliveroo and Southeast Asia's super-app Grab to global Fintech leaders such as PayPal and Remitly.
Core solution
Thunes is building a proprietary global payments infrastructure for frictionless cross-border payments, and focused on connecting developed and emerging markets. Through a single, simple connection to Thunes API, consumers and businesses can send payments to – and get paid in – every corner of the world.
The company currently offers 80 currencies, enables payments to 130 countries, and helps to accept 300 payment methods.
Target market
Geographical presence
US, Canada, LATAM, Europe, UK, Middle East, Africa, APAC, Greater China
Year founded
2016
Investors
Insight Partners, Checkout.com, GGV Capital, Helios Investment Partners.
License type
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
Singapore Fintech Association, Money Services Business Association, UK Innovate Finance
Company's motto
Our mission is to connect every corner of the world, and make the global economy accessible to all.
Main area of focus
Payments Infrastructure Provider
Online
Yes
POS/In store
Yes
White-label solution
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes. 300+
Settlement currencies
80+
Instant settlement
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
Yes
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Yes
FX - number of currencies available
80+
Virtual IBAN
Yes
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers
Yes
Instant settlement
Yes
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
Yes
Main clients/references
Visa, Paypal, Payoneer, Revolut, Grab, Deliveroo, Moneygram, Remitly, Western Union, Singtel dash, UberEats
