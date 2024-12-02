Paula Albu
14 Oct 2025 / 8 Min Read
In Part 3 of the UK’s crypto regulation landscape, Charles Kerrigan from CMS examines the fast-evolving framework for cryptoasset financial promotions, now fully active under the FCA’s rules. You can also read Part 1 and Part 2 of this series.
While the new licensing regime is being finalised, the UK has already taken action on crypto financial promotions. As of 8 October 2023, marketing any cryptoasset to UK consumers must comply with the UK’s financial promotions regime. This was a major change that brought ’qualifying cryptoassets’ within the scope of financial promotion laws, meaning crypto ads are regulated like other investment ads.
The New Promotion Rules: Under section 21 of FSMA, it’s a criminal offense to communicate an invitation or inducement to invest (a financial promotion) unless the content is approved by an authorised firm or an exemption applies. Previously, since crypto tokens were not ’controlled investments’ under the law, most crypto ads fell outside that regime. That changed with the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) (Amendment) Order 2023, which legally classified qualifying cryptoassets as controlled investments from 8 Oct 2023. The FCA simultaneously introduced specific conduct rules for crypto promotions (sometimes called the ’Cryptoasset Financial Promotions’ rules, CAFP) to ensure ads are clear, fair, and not misleading.
In practice, any firm (even overseas) promoting crypto to UK retail now has a few options: (1) become authorised itself and comply with promotions rules, (2) have its promotions approved by a UK-authorised firm, or (3) rely on an exemption (such as only targeting high-net-worth or sophisticated investors under those specific exemptions). Many big crypto exchanges that are not authorised had to act to get their ads approved by authorised firms or face having their marketing withdrawn.
Additionally, the FCA categorised crypto promotions as ’Restricted Mass Market Investments (RMMI)’, similar to peer-to-peer loans and certain crowdfunding investments. This imposes extra ’friction’ and risk warnings for retail communications. Key requirements include:
These measures seek to slow down the consumer’s journey and inject risk awareness at each step. They remain in force as-is, and HM Treasury did not dial them back when bringing crypto under the promotion regime. The rules will be reviewed in the future (the government promised a post-implementation review of the crypto promotion regime), but for now, crypto is treated as a high-risk investment class for advertising purposes.
Temporary exemptions: The government introduced a temporary exemption (under Article 73ZA of the Financial Promotion Order (FPO)) which allows crypto businesses registered with the FCA under AML regulations (but which are not otherwise authorised) to communicate their own cryptoasset financial promotions to UK consumers until the broader regime is in place. This was a stopgap to avoid a scenario where UK consumers would see no information from unlicensed crypto firms. However, this exemption is temporary – the draft legislation will repeal it once the new licensing regime kicks in. The expectation is that by then, crypto firms intending to serve UK consumers will either become fully authorised or cease UK promotions. So, the current ability of some unlicensed exchanges to advertise under their AML registration is a short-lived transitional relief.
Enforcement: The FCA has been active in supervising crypto promotions since October 2023. Firms that failed to comply have been put on notice or added to warning lists. The FCA can take down websites or social media promotions that breach the rules and even pursue criminal charges for serious offenders. Compliance teams must ensure all marketing materials (websites, social posts, ads, app store descriptions) aimed at the UK are vetted for compliance with the new FINPROM rules. Given the global nature of crypto, many firms implemented geoblocking or tailored UK pages to meet this requirement after October 2023.
From a practical perspective, any crypto business engaging with UK consumers today already needs a compliant promotions strategy. This is one area where the regulation is not just a proposal – it is active. Firms should have updated their risk warnings, removed refer-a-friend schemes, instituted knowledge tests, and arranged for promotion approval if not authorised. The FCA even published guidance targeting “finfluencers” and social media promotions, clarifying that these rules apply to all who communicate crypto investments (individuals included).
Looking ahead, once the full cryptoasset regime is in force, authorised crypto firms will fall under regular FCA supervision for their marketing as well. The current RMMI approach may also evolve – if regulators see that the new conduct rules for authorised firms (e.g., Consumer Duty) sufficiently protect investors, they might relax some friction (subject to that promised review). But until then, crypto promotion in the UK remains heavily restricted to prevent over-hyped or misleading advertising.
The UK’s crypto regulatory overhaul is progressing rapidly. What should firms be doing now? Here are some practical considerations and steps:
In short, the train has left the station for UK crypto regulation. Firms that proactively adapt will be well-placed to thrive in the new regulated era, offering consumers and institutional clients greater confidence. Those that cannot meet the standards may have to exit the UK market or refocus on jurisdictions with lighter rules (though the global trend is undeniably toward stricter oversight). The UK regulators have emphasised they want a ’competitive and sustainable’ crypto sector with long-term confidence.
The Chancellor said (at UK Fintech Week 2025), the goal is to make the UK ’the best place in the world to innovate — and the safest place for consumers’ in crypto. Those are supremely challenging things to do at the same time. Still, for crypto market participants, the compliance costs and oversight may open the doors to broader adoption and integration with traditional finance. Regulated status can bring deeper banking relationships, investor trust, and new opportunities (like exchange-traded crypto products, mainstream institutional participation, etc.) that have been elusive in a legal grey zone. Firms that embrace the changes and engage constructively with regulators can help shape a rulebook that works for both innovation and protection.
In the coming months, watch for final rules and the commencement of licencing. The message to fintechs and crypto businesses is clear – start preparing if you haven’t already. Legal and compliance teams should ensure they have a comprehensive roadmap to reach compliance by 2025–26—this includes everything from governance and capital planning to customer communications and IT upgrades.
About the author
The Blockchain Industry in the UK Landscape Overview names Charles Kerrigan as a leading influencer in the blockchain. He is part of teams working on investing and setting standards for emtech in EMEA, the US, and APAC. At CMS, Charles is part of the firm’s specialist crypto and digital assets team. He is on the board of the Investment Association Engine, a NED for various fintech and regtech firms, and teaches entrepreneurship in the Computer Science Department at UCL. He widely published in mainstream and trade press and is the author of the textbook Crypto and Digital Assets Law and regulation.
Paula Albu
14 Oct 2025 / 8 Min Read
Flexa launches crypto-focused terminal for retail payments
HSBC extends tokenised deposit service to US and UAE
Revolut integrates Polygon for payments, trading and staking
CASS 16 and 17: regulating stablecoins and cryptoassets
The cash-to-crypto blind spot: why exchange AML programs miss billions in deposit origins
UK's emerging cryptoasset regulations: trading, custody, issuance, and promotions in focus (Part 3)
UK’s emerging cryptoasset regulations: trading, custody, issuance, and promotions in focus (Part 2)
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright