dLocal, a cross-border payment platform, has integrated with the Circle Payments Network (CPN), operated by Circle Technology Services, to facilitate more efficient payouts in emerging markets.

This integration leverages Circle’s payment stablecoins, USDC and EURC, allowing financial institutions and businesses to settle cross-border payments in real time. By combining Circle’s blockchain-based network with dLocal’s extensive local payment infrastructure, funds can now be disbursed in local currencies across key emerging markets in Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

Cross-border payments have historically been costly and slow, creating significant friction for businesses and individuals operating in emerging markets. According to the World Bank, the average global cost of sending USD 200 internationally is 6.4%, more than double the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal target of 3%. Transaction delays can also span several days, particularly in regions with limited banking infrastructure. These inefficiencies affect remittances, supplier payments, and ecommerce operations, emphasising the need for faster, more cost-effective solutions.

Data-driven impact on emerging markets

The integration of dLocal with CPN is expected to reduce these costs. dLocal supports over 600 payment methods across more than 25 emerging markets, including Brazil, Mexico, India, and Kenya, providing local payout options that include bank transfers, e-wallets, and cash pickup. Circle Payments Network participants gain access to a financial ecosystem where USDC and EURC stablecoins can be converted into local currencies with minimal friction, ensuring near-instant settlement. This is particularly relevant in markets where remittance flows exceed USD 500 billion annually and cross-border ecommerce continues to grow at double-digit rates.

By simplifying fund flows, the integration enables businesses to improve operational efficiency and deliver faster payments to local recipients. It also provides a more transparent and predictable transaction environment, reducing dependency on intermediaries and mitigating currency volatility risks.

dLocal’s regional expertise ensures that businesses and fintech platforms benefit from optimised payout processes and a reliable user experience. The combined infrastructure supports financial institutions in deploying global stablecoin liquidity effectively while improving access to local payment ecosystems. This partnership represents a strategic step in connecting global financial networks with emerging markets, facilitating broader digital financial inclusion.