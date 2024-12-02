Exodus, a self-custodial digital asset platform, has partnered with MoonPay to roll out a fully reserved, USD-pegged stablecoin.

The launch aims to drive better digital dollar experiences across the Exodus ecosystem, with the asset being issued and managed by MoonPay and developed utilising M0’s open stablecoin infrastructure.

Stablecoins for daily payments

The digital dollar aims to offer the reliability, speed, and growth opportunities of stablecoins to crypto consumers, all while supporting Exodus’ payment ecosystem in time. As these USD-pegged digital assets are becoming a simpler way for individuals to hold and move funds onchain, Exodus’ goal is to improve the experience by meeting today’s consumer apps’ expectations.

The stablecoin will be available on MoonPay’s distribution network, including buy, sell, swap, deposit, and checkout solutions, offering wider access to real-world use cases for users, partner applications, and merchants. MoonPay went live with its enterprise stablecoin business in November 2025, issuing and managing fully reserved digital dollars across a number of blockchains.

With its expansion and the integration with M0, the company created an open infrastructure that powers builders of application-specific stablecoins. This helps enterprises with the technology and distribution they need to offer stablecoin solutions to the market faster. Additionally, M0’s infrastructure enables partners to launch application-specific digital dollars quickly, with robust controls and flexibility to expand across networks.

The company mentioned that Exodus is shifting towards an ecosystem where digital dollars are key to money movement. The launch reflects compliant stablecoin issuance and an infrastructure that can operate globally, making stablecoins programmable, interoperable, and tailored to a specific solution.

The initiative comes as Exodus launched Exodus Pay, an upcoming daily payment solution in the platform’s app, which supports users to use stablecoins for spending and sending money, earning rewards, and maintaining self-custody. The solution helps users with their stablecoin needs without them needing to gain knowledge about cryptocurrencies.