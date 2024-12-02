Coinbase to acquire Vector

Coinbase has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Vector, an onchain trading platform that was built on Solana.

Following this announcement, Vector’s technology is expected to be integrated into Coinbase’s consumer trading experience in order to give users broader access to onchain markets.

In addition, the company will further focus on bringing on the Solana-native team and technology behind Vector, which represents an onchain trading platform that was developed in order to give traders access to one of the most active trading ecosystems in crypto.

Expanding the support for the Solana trading ecosystem

According to Messari research, Solana’s decentralised exchange (DEX) volume for 2025 has already exceeded USD 1 trillion. With this in mind, this acquisition is expected to give Coinbase the possibility to access an optimised place to trade by broadening asset availability and improving the experience of trading assets through the use of the DEX trading integration in Coinbase.

According to the official press release, this initiative follows the institution’s strategy to build the `everything exchange`. This represents a one-stop-shop for trading everything onchain, developed in order to offer faster, cheaper, more global, and 24/7 accessible markets. In order to do that, Coinbase will focus on doubling down on the ecosystems where users are building, trading, and experimenting the most – Solana being a big part of the plan. Vector’s team has deep Solana-native experience, plus infrastructure that can identify new assets the moment they’re developed onchain or launched via major launchpads. At the same time, their tech is expected to plug directly into its DEX trading integration to eventually optimise speed, liquidity, and access to a broader set of assets across the Solana ecosystem.

At the moment, this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by the 2025 year-end. As part of this integration, Vector’s current mobile and desktop apps are expected to be sunsetted. As the company makes this transition, the Tensor Foundation, representing a community-governance group for the Tensor protocol, will remain independent from Coinbase and is set to steward the Tensor NFT marketplace and native token, which will also remain independent and unaffiliated with the company.