Coinbase has started allowing access to DEX Trading in Brazil, allowing users in the region to access millions of crypto assets in the Coinbase app.

As Brazilian Coinbase users have to navigate the complex user interfaces of decentralised protocols to access assets launched on blockchain, the company now offers easy access through its decentralised exchange (DEX) trading integration within moments of their creation. This all happens within the familiarity of the Coinbase app.

More choice for Brazilian users

The launch aims to increase the number of digital assets users can trade from 100 to tens of thousands, and potentially millions of assets in the future. DEX trading has been progressively rolling out in Brazil starting in November, offering access to the list of Base-native tokens launching on the blockchain everyday.

Key features of the solution include faster access to more assets, simplified DEX trading, DeFi Mullet, and informed trading. Using the integration, users can trade on popular DEXs such as Aerodrome and Uniswap without leaving the Coinbase app. When users submit a trade, DEX aggregators automatically scan the available liquidity across top DEXs to find the best prices.

Additionally, users can trade assets on the network within moments of being indexed onchain. In the near future, Coinbase also aim to expand its offering to comprise more networks such as Solana. With an integrated self-custody wallet, users can make DEX trades and sponsor all network fees, while funding trades, tracking performance, and managing their portfolio.

The company stands for transparent trading, so it ensured that the platforms always show users key market data and risk insights where available from onchain data. However, assets that are identified by a trusted third-party vendor as confirmed malicious or fraudulent assets will not be available in the first place. Importantly, Coinbase does not hold or review the assets available through our DEX trading integration. The launch is a shift towards building an app where individuals can exchange everything, trading anything from anywhere in the world with 24/7 access.