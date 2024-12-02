Solflare has introduced a new debit card in collaboration with Mastercard, aiming to extend stablecoin payments to users in the UK and the EEA.

The product links directly to a user’s non-custodial Solflare wallet and processes transactions in USDC without requiring funds to be moved or converted in advance. Compatibility with Google Pay is available at launch, with Apple Pay support expected later.

According to representatives from Solflare, the card is intended to let users draw on digital assets for everyday spending while retaining control of their private keys. Each payment is authorised directly on the card through a combination of biometric verification, a PIN and the physical card, with Solflare managing the underlying transaction infrastructure. The company states that private keys are not exposed during this process.

Launch of self-custody debit functionality

Security features include biometric checks, real-time notifications, fraud-detection tools and 3-D Secure authentication. Mastercard officials noted that the partnership is part of its efforts to integrate digital currencies into mainstream payment networks, highlighting that providing immediate access to stablecoin balances can help connect crypto holdings with traditional commerce. The card can be used at merchants that accept Mastercard globally.

Solflare reports that more than 115,000 users had registered interest ahead of the launch. Company representatives said the ability to convert crypto assets for spending at the point of sale could help normalise their use, describing the development as a move toward viewing digital assets as a practical payment option rather than solely for speculation.

According to the official press release, the product is being introduced as Solana-based payment activity continues to expand, with stablecoins such as USDC seeing a rise in transaction volume across retail and cross-border use cases. Solflare, which launched in 2021, now reports several million monthly active users and provides a range of non-custodial services focused on trading, staking and asset management within the Solana ecosystem.