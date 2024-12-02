Tether has announced an investment in Kotani Pay, a company providing on-ramp and off-ramp infrastructure to connect Web3 users with payment networks across Africa. The partnership is aimed at improving access to digital assets and reducing barriers to international financial participation in the region.

Kotani Pay’s network supports digital transactions through blockchain, enabling both individuals and enterprises to carry out cross-border operations more efficiently. Its platform is designed to integrate digital assets with existing financial systems, addressing common challenges in emerging markets such as limited banking infrastructure, high transaction fees, and currency instability.

Growth of crypto activity in Sub-Saharan Africa

Data from Chainalysis indicates that on-chain cryptocurrency transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa exceeded USD 205 billion between July 2024 and June 2025, representing a 52% increase compared to the previous year. The report highlights Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and Ethiopia as the key markets driving this growth, with much of the activity linked to retail users and remittance flows. Although the region remains the smallest crypto economy globally, analysts point to its growing role in providing practical financial solutions for unbanked and underbanked populations.

Representatives from Tether said the company views blockchain as a tool for improving financial accessibility and efficiency, noting that Kotani Pay’s operations align with this goal. They added that the investment is intended to support the infrastructure that enables African businesses and individuals to conduct transactions with greater speed and lower costs while maintaining transparency and security.

Officials from Kotani Pay described the partnership as an opportunity to scale its services across the continent, expanding access to the global financial system through blockchain-based solutions. They emphasised the company’s ongoing work in linking local users to the on-chain economy and creating tools that promote financial inclusion.

Both organisations said they are focused on advancing digital finance in Africa through technology that improves liquidity, simplifies international payments, and broadens participation in the digital economy.