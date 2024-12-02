Square has rolled out Bitcoin payment support to more than four million merchants worldwide, expanding the use of digital assets in everyday retail transactions. The update allows customers to pay in Bitcoin using the Lightning Network, while sellers receive near-instant settlement through Square’s merchant interface.

The company confirmed the launch through an online announcement, noting that Bitcoin payments are now active across its network. According to Square’s materials, merchants can enable the feature through a single setting in their dashboard, with point-of-sale systems generating Lightning invoices via QR codes. Early communications have also highlighted the absence of transaction fees during the rollout period, aimed at encouraging wider participation.

Block’s general Bitcoin strategy

Square’s parent company, Block, has linked the move to its Bitcoin-focused initiatives, which include Lightning integration in Cash App, the Bitkey self-custody wallet, and open-source mining projects. The company’s renewed focus on compliance follows a USD 40 million regulatory fine earlier this year, with officials noting that stronger internal controls are essential for attracting larger merchants to crypto payments.

The development coincides with growing attention on Best Wallet Token (BEST), a project marketing itself as a wallet-centred ecosystem designed for users adopting Bitcoin payments. Project materials describe it as a non-custodial application for multi-chain asset management, integrating staking functions within the main wallet interface. BEST has raised over USD 16.9 million through its presale, with early staking rewards structured to build liquidity and community participation before exchange listings.

Analysts note that with Bitcoin now accessible at the point of sale, digital wallets could become central to how new users experience cryptocurrencies, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape among wallet providers.