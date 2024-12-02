Japan’s Financial Services Agency has decided to support an initiative by the country’s three largest banks to issue stablecoins. The move is part of a wider push to expand digital payments in a market where cash and traditional credit card use remain dominant. During a regular cabinet briefing, representatives from the Ministry of Finance said the government intends to assist the project while ensuring it complies with existing financial regulations. The FSA will examine whether the stablecoin operations can be conducted legally and in line with standards governing electronic money and fund transfers.

Stablecoin testing and regulatory context

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Mizuho Financial Group plan to issue and test the digital currencies for cross-border transactions. The project aims to explore potential efficiencies in settlement processes between domestic and international institutions.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Japan’s first yen-pegged stablecoin by startup JPYC, which reportedly backs its digital tokens with Japanese government bonds and domestic savings. The development reflects growing interest in regulated digital assets within Japan’s financial ecosystem, though oversight remains strict.

Stablecoins are designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to fiat currencies such as the yen or the dollar. Their structure helps avoid the sharp price fluctuations that characterise cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. However, regulators globally continue to express caution, particularly regarding whether issuers maintain sufficient reserves and transparency to support the value of the coins in circulation. While Japan’s authorities appear open to innovation in the payments sector, they have emphasised the need to balance technological progress with consumer protection and financial stability.