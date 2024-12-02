Payments platform for digital assets Flexa has announced that it has integrated Base Pay as a default checkout option across the Flexa Payments offering.

With the native support of Base Pay, large and small merchants are set to be able to benefit from a convenient and more efficient USDC checkout experience that optimises digital asset payments.

Improving the checkout experience for merchants

Considering that consumers now expect app-based payment options at checkout, merchants face the pressure to support a wider range of digital payment methods. However, to many of them, crypto payments with USDC or other digital currencies can pose difficulties in integration. With this collaboration, any merchant on Flexa can enable Base Pay to accept USDC in person and online, with the company planning to provide them with an augmented and simplified experience. Additionally, any user with a Base account can check out with a Flexa mini app using passkey confirmation and transact at merchants, including Chipotle, Sheetz, and Regal, among others.

Furthermore, with Flexa’s processor integrations, simplified UX, and optimal reconciliation and settlement, merchants are set to be able to accept digital assets in any sales channel. Also, by using Flexa, businesses are not required to set up their own wallets or manage direct custody of digital assets. Instead, Flexa merchants maintain control over how crypto fits into every aspect of their omnichannel checkout experience.

As of the announcement, merchants can add Base Pay to their digital asset acceptance strategy for in-person payments through Mini App Payments and QR Codes, or online and in-app payments through Payment Links. They can receive payouts in the currency or digital currency of their choice. When it comes to customers using Base Pay for Mini App Payments, they will benefit from the capabilities offered by the Base app, including stablecoin rewards of up to 4.1% APY for holding USDC in their wallet. According to Flexa, the Base app USDC reward rate is subject to change and can vary depending on the region. Coinbase customers are set to be able to see the latest applicable rates directly within their accounts.

Talking about the integration, representatives from Flexa mentioned their company’s commitment to simplifying how merchants accept digital assets, and the current move falls in line with this objective. Besides Base Pay meeting the needs of merchants, the solution also fits in the company’s ecosystem at large, and the initiative further expands Flexa’s longstanding relationship with Coinbase.