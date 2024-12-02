Ripple has announced its acquisition of GTreasury for USD 1 billion, an initiative set to enable the company to break into the corporate treasury market.

Following this announcement, the deal marks a significant expansion for Ripple, aiming to open up the corporate treasury market and provide access to many corporate customers.

In addition, GTreasury is set to provide its experience supporting treasury operations for several brands and businesses across the world. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Ripple’s USD 1 billion acquisition of GTreasury

According to the official press release, as the financial world’s shift towards digital assets accelerates, Fortune 500 CFOs and treasurers require to be equipped to manage stablecoins, tokenised deposits, and other assets at scale. With this in mind, Ripple’s acquisition of GTreasury brings digital asset infrastructure and treasury expertise in order to optimise the manner in which customers move, manage, and improve liquidity in real-time.

In addition, Ripple and GTreasury will focus on enabling customers to unlock Idle Capital (this means that they will have the possibility to tap into the global repo market via optimised and secure broker Hidden Road, earning more on short-term assets), as well as move money instantly (the initiative will enable real-time, 24/7/365 cross-border payments at competitive rates, building on Ripple’s strategy of modernising payments around the world).

At the same time, the combination of GTreasury’s cash forecasting, risk management, and compliance foundation with Ripple’s speed, global network, and digital asset solutions is expected to develop an opportunity for treasurers to manage liquidity, payments, and risk in the new digital economy.