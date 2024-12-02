Currency.com, a digital finance provider, has gained its 32nd US Money Transmitter License (MTL), with its latest approval granted by the state of Washington.

This initiative is a key step in the company’s goal to become a fully licensed digital financial platform across all US states. Washington is among the top US regions that align with the company’s ideal customer profile for expansion. By obtaining this licence, Currency.com positions itself to take action more quickly once nationwide crypto regulation is established.

Currency.com’s expansion across the US

The acquisition of the licence highlights the company’s strategy to invest ahead of regulatory changes and ensure that all compliance foundations are ready to enable a fast and nationwide rollout when the market opens up. Over the next 18 months, Currency.com aims to continue its licence portfolio expansion, covering as many states as possible. This regulatory-first approach positions the company to be fully prepared to operate without delay once wider crypto frameworks are established in the US.

The company operates in more than 100 countries and has active regulatory approvals in multiple US states, Europe, and the Middle East, offering a simple, secure, and intelligent financial experience for businesses, enterprise clients, and individual users. The platform supports a wide range of financial solutions, including digital asset management and multi-currency operations, remaining committed to ensuring flexibility, transparency, and control over personal and corporate finances in today’s digital landscape.

Its latest MTL was granted by the state of Tennessee in June 2025, which enabled it to advance its new model of financial infrastructure, integrating digital assets, investment services, and banking functionality under a unified and compliant framework. This came as the state lawmakers support local initiatives in the crypto industry, introducing bills that allow the state to invest in crypto, as well as forming a committee aimed at studying crypto and blockchain.