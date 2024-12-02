Gaining the licence brings the company closer to its mission of acquiring full licensure across all 50 US states. This enables it to advance its new model of financial infrastructure, integrating digital assets, investment services, and banking functionality under a unified and compliant framework.











A step forward in Currency.com’s expansion across the US

With operations in over 100 countries and a network of regulatory approvals in the US, the EU, and the Middle East, Currency.com aims to offer a simple, secure, and intelligent financial experience for businesses, enterprise clients, and individual users. The platform supports a wide range of financial needs, from digital asset management to multi-currency operations. The company is committed to ensuring flexibility, transparency, and control over personal and corporate finances in a NextGen digital environment.

The decision to obtain the Tennessee MTL followed the state’s local initiatives in the crypto industry since 2022 and the company’s goals of securing regulatory approval across the US. Tennessee Representatives introduced House Bill 2644, proposing that the state be permitted to invest idle funds in crypto, blockchain tech, and NFTs, as well as House Bill 2643 to establish a committee to study crypto assets and blockchain developments. By expanding its licensing portfolio, Currency.com prepares to scale its offering once unified nationwide crypto regulations are established.

It aims to become a more prominent player in the US financial space and accelerate its licencing efforts across the remaining states while building local compliance and operational teams. This strategy is part of a broader mission to establish a fully regulated financial platform in the US to support both institutional clients and individual users.