Crypto infrastructure startup Zerohash has raised USD 104 million in a Series D funding round to provide banks and fintech firms with blockchain-based products.

The funding round was supported by financial firms including Morgan Stanley and SoFi, CNBC has learned. The Series D round was led by Interactive Brokers, an automated trading firm, and includes strategic investors who are also clients of Zerohash, Edward Woodford, founder and CEO, told CNBC in an interview. The company is valued at USD 1 billion, he added.

Funds managed by Apollo also participated in the round, according to Zerohash.

The startup is part of a group of firms, both publicly traded and privately held, capitalising on the optimal regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

Zerohash’s new funding focuses on three key areas: crypto trading, stablecoins, and tokenisation.

Crypto trading. Interactive Brokers relies on Zerohash for trading and custody, and new integrations with institutional players are anticipated;

Stablecoins. The firm is launching a stablecoin product with Interactive Brokers, reflecting a demand for blockchain-based settlement solutions;

Tokenisation. By providing tokenisation rails and management services, Zerohash enables banks and fintechs to integrate tokenized assets into mainstream financial flows.

According to the company, Zerohash’s mission is to become an end-to-end solution provider. For institutions, it removes the burden of developing expensive compliance infrastructure from the ground up, while ensuring scalability and regulatory compliance.

Zerohash’s funding journey

According to sources familiar with the matter, Zerohash was reportedly planning to raise around USD 100 million to reach a valuation near USD 1 billion since July 2025. This fundraising effort followed Zerohash's Series D round in 2022, during which the company secured USD 105 million from investors, including Bain Capital, Nyca, and Point72 Ventures. Data from PitchBook showed that the Series D round valued the company at USD 340 million.