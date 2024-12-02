Pay3 has announced that it has launched its Agentic Payments Platform, enabling AI agents to autonomously perform financial transactions using stablecoins.

Focused on serving the needs of enterprises, Pay3 enables businesses to send, receive, and settle payments leveraging stablecoins, utilising its direct integrations with blockchain networks. At the time of writing, the company’s fiat network spanned over 60 countries and 300 payment methods. With the launch of its Agentic Payments Platform, Pay3 seeks to assist its clients further and optimise their payment experience.

Bringing AI into stablecoin payments

According to recent data from Gartner, by 2028, 33% of enterprise software will include agentic AI capabilities, in turn emphasising the need for programmable financial systems. Considering the rise in agentic AI adoption and enterprises looking for infrastructure that assists in autonomous decision-making and digital asset transactions, Pay3 intends to integrate stablecoin payments, intelligent routing, and real-time settlement across major blockchains. With its new Agentic Payments Platform, the company enables AI systems to dynamically handle pricing, billing, and treasury flows, creating the foundation for AI-native commerce.

Currently, Pay3 supports a variety of enterprise stablecoin use cases, such as cross-border payments, treasury optimisation, stablecoin acceptance, and issuance. The company also holds direct blockchain integrations to ensure scaled flexibility across stablecoins and digital currencies.

Furthermore, as part of its development strategy, Pay3 intends to expand its agentic payment capabilities by utilising Google’s new A2A open protocol, increasing interoperability for autonomous agent-to-agent transactions. Talking about the launch, representatives mentioned that developing Pay3 required integrating multiple blockchains, stablecoins, and local payment rails, while maintaining real-time fraud detection and intelligent routing. The company plans to continue to focus on improving speed, cost, and reliability, and solidify its position as a provider of AI-driven payments.