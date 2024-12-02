Monerium, a EUR stablecoin issuer licensed to operate across the EEA, Switzerland, and the UK, has integrated with Finery Markets.

Following this announcement, through the process of integrating with the Finery Markets infrastructure, Monerium is set to tap deep institutional liquidity beyond EUR/EURe corridors. This acts as a switch-on for the instant development of cross-rates to other assets like USDC or USDT.

Furthermore, in turn, Finery Markets’ stablecoin-first infrastructure, with its network of global liquidity providers, is expected to allow EURe to be turned into a global settlement asset. This partnership will also give Monerium the possibility to avoid capital lock-ups and reliance on centralised exchange listing requirements for the overall distribution and scaling of EURe.

More information on the Finery Markets x Monerium partnership

According to the official press release, the collaboration comes as the overall institutional stablecoin trading surges, underscoring their critical role in settlement, liquidity management, and venue bridging. In the first nine months of 2025, according to the Crypto OTC Review, fiat-pegged coins gained 138% year-over-year (YoY) in volumes, while also accounting for a 74.9% share of institutional trading flow in 9M 2025, up from 50.9% in the same period of 2024.

Monerium launched a fully authorised onchain euro, enabling 1:1 EUR/EURe conversions between IBAN accounts and crypto wallets. This setup was developed in order to establish crucial on/off ramps for digital asset purchases, decentralised protocols, and fund transfers.

The collaboration is set to enable Finery Markets to provide the connectivity Monerium needs in order to have direct access to institutional liquidity and instant cross-rates with popular stablecoins. At the same time, it is expected that the initiative will turn EURe into a global settlement asset.

This announcement follows Finery Markets’ partnership with Sage Capital, which allowed Finery customers to have the possibility to gain immediate and secure access to both Sage Capital’s deep liquidity pools across several sources, as well as their own differentiated proprietary liquidity through the use of the Finery Markets platform. At the same time, the partnership also focused on optimising the institutional crypto market structure by integrating Sage Capital Management’s improved liquidity solutions with Finery Markets' institutional-grade OTC trading infrastructure.