Finery Markets partners with Sage Capital





Following this announcement, Sage Capital Management will become the liquidity provider of Finery Markets by leveraging a new quote stream trading regime via the FIX protocol. By incorporating this new method, Finery Markets will become a crypto ECN technology provider and will be able to offer its clients a selection of trading methods, including RFQ, order book, and quote streams.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Finery Markets x Sage Capital partnership

Through this initiative, Finery customers will have the possibility to gain immediate and secure access to both Sage Capital’s deep liquidity pools across several sources, as well as their own differentiated proprietary liquidity through the use of the Finery Markets platform. At the same time, the partnership will also focus on optimising the institutional crypto market structure by integrating Sage Capital Management’s improved liquidity solutions with Finery Markets' institutional-grade OTC trading infrastructure.

According to the official press release, Sage Capital's quote streams are currently available across the entire Finery Markets product suite, including the FM Marketplace, FM Liquidity Match, and FM Whitelabel. The collaboration is expected to contribute to the process of accelerating the development of Finery Markets as a versatile trading methods provider by offering optimised institutional-grade liquidity solutions. Furthermore, customers will be enabled to access crypto liquidity products with tight spreads and consistent pricing 24/7 in order to support and run their chosen business models.