Most stablecoin transfers on BNB Chain are small, but most of the value moves in large transactions. This is one of the main findings of Stablecoins on BNB Chain: Fiat to Crypto and Back, a joint report from payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo and BNB Chain. The research combines Mercuryo’s fiat-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat transaction data with BNB Chain’s on-chain data for Q3 2026, following stablecoins from purchase through on-chain use to conversion back into fiat.

Small transfers and large capital movements on one network

According to the report, 77.4% of stablecoin transfers on BNB Chain in Q3 2026 were valued at under USD 100, while transfers of USD 10,000 or more accounted for 66.2% of total transfer value. The median network fee for a stablecoin transfer was USD 0.0068, excluding additional fees for purchase, sale, or conversion. The findings point to patterns consistent with everyday payments such as cross-border remittances, alongside high-value movements across capital markets.

The report also found that 64.3% of stablecoin value on BNB Chain had moved within the previous 30 days, indicating that much of it was actively circulating. Self-custody was prominent throughout: 59.5% of purchase value through Mercuryo went to self-custody wallet channels, individual addresses held 63.3% of stablecoin value on BNB Chain, and 59.8% of Mercuryo off-ramp value came from self-custody wallets. Arthur Firstov, Chief Business Officer at Mercuryo, said the same infrastructure now supports small transfers, cross-border payments, and large-scale trading and liquidity.

Local currencies and familiar payment methods

In Q3 2026, 70% of the value used to buy dollar-denominated stablecoins on BNB Chain through Mercuryo was paid in currencies other than the US dollar. The US accounted for 9.8% of purchase value, while Asia represented 39.3% and Europe 33.4%. Apple Pay and Google Pay accounted for 69.5% of stablecoin purchases and 57.7% of purchase value through Mercuryo, up from a 42.3% share of purchases in Q3 2025, and 87.2% of purchases with a recorded device were made on a phone.

These patterns resemble mainstream online shopping. Worldpay’s Global Payments Report 2026 found that digital wallets accounted for 56% of global ecommerce value in 2025. Mercuryo and BNB Chain suggest stablecoin purchases are increasingly compatible with checkout methods consumers already use, rather than requiring specialist crypto payment tools. The report also notes that stablecoins carry risks, including potential loss of value and issuer and redemption risks, and are not covered by deposit protection schemes.