Lydian has found in a survey of 7,500 consumers in five emerging markets that 76% are likely to use stablecoins for small everyday purchases.

Stablecoin payments provider Lydian has published its first Digital Asset Appetite Index, based on a survey of 7,500 consumers in Argentina, the Philippines, Indonesia, Kenya, and the UAE. The research aimed to identify the opportunities and barriers in using stablecoins as a payment method. According to the survey, 76% of respondents are likely to use stablecoins for small everyday purchases, 73% would use them to pay recurring bills, and 30% of those not currently using stablecoins plan to do so in the future.

Usage and merchant choice

The survey also points to existing use. A third of respondents (33%) said they had used stablecoins for payments or transfers in the past month, and 72% said they would actively choose retailers that offer stablecoin payments alongside cash and card.

Financial uncertainty and transaction costs emerged as the main motivations. Over three-quarters of respondents (76%) said inflation had reduced their purchasing power over the past year, while 71% described an everyday payment method that protects against currency devaluation as ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ valuable. In addition, 73% said they would use stablecoins for international payments to avoid foreign exchange markups and transaction fees.

A different starting point in emerging markets

Carl Grimstad, CEO of Lydian, stated that everyday stablecoin use is often underestimated because it is viewed from a Western perspective. According to Grimstad, in emerging and frontier markets, many people lack access to credit cards but already hold money in digital wallets, creating a clear commercial case for merchants to let them spend it. He added that the findings show demand covering a full range of payments, from daily coffee to monthly rent.

Lydian provides digital asset payment infrastructure that allows merchants and payment providers to accept stablecoins and other digital assets at the point of sale, with same-day settlement in local currencies. The company is backed by Tether and Cantor Fitzgerald. The findings reflect consumers’ stated preferences in five markets, with wider use likely to depend on how many merchants offer stablecoins at checkout.