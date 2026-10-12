Manual processing delays no longer stand between Kudo.com clients and their cryptocurrency holdings, after the multi-asset trading broker introduced automated withdrawals. Now live for users worldwide, the feature allows traders to move digital assets out of their accounts immediately rather than waiting for each request to be handled individually. The update is designed to give clients greater control over their capital and the flexibility to transfer funds on their own timeline, removing a step that previously sat between a withdrawal request and its completion.

Speed has not come at the expense of oversight, according to the company. Every cryptocurrency withdrawal remains subject to applicable regulatory checks and verification, so existing security and compliance standards continue to apply alongside the automated flow. Finley Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer at Kudo.com, described withdrawal times as one of the most fundamental frustrations for crypto traders, noting that the firm has reworked its infrastructure so clients can concentrate on their trading strategies instead of administrative waiting periods. He presented the change as one of several planned improvements to the platform.

Native mobile app in development

The release sits within a wider technology roadmap covering infrastructure upgrades, client portal changes, and updates to internal systems. Alongside these efforts, Kudo.com is developing a native mobile app intended to consolidate more of its platform into a single interface. Specific features have not yet been disclosed, though the company expects the app to roll out over the coming months, allowing clients to trade from their mobile devices.

The launch targets the waiting periods that typically characterise conventional withdrawal systems, an issue the company links directly to how traders manage capital. For a broker serving clients globally, pairing immediate access with continued verification addresses one of the more operational aspects of the trading experience, while the planned app indicates where Kudo.com intends to focus its next phase of development.