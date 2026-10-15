Gate has partnered with Visa to launch a crypto-linked card that converts digital assets to fiat at the point of sale in over 40 markets.

Crypto platform Gate has formed a partnership with Visa to introduce a crypto-linked card, which is expected to launch across more than 40 markets. The card will allow users to pay with digital assets online and in-store wherever Visa is accepted. When a payment is made, the relevant crypto assets in the user’s Gate account are automatically converted into fiat currency at the point of sale, so the funds can be used for everyday purchases such as shopping, dining, and travel. Users can apply for and manage the card through the Gate app.

Card programme and Visa network

The card connects Gate’s digital asset services with Visa’s payments infrastructure, which spans more than 175 million merchant locations across more than 200 countries and territories. According to the release, more than 160 stablecoin-linked Visa card programmes are now live globally, with payment volume up nearly 200% year-on-year. Supported markets, eligibility requirements, and supported assets will be set out on Gate’s product page.

Nischint Sanghavi, Head of Digital Currencies, APAC at Visa, stated that consumers want payment methods that are flexible, convenient, and widely accepted. According to Sanghavi, Visa is working with partners to expand payment choices and connect new forms of value to established digital payments infrastructure, and the partnership with Gate will enable more users to spend digital assets wherever Visa is accepted.

Integration with Gate Money

Founded in 2013, Gate serves more than 61 million users and supports trading in more than 5,300 crypto assets and 12,800 stock assets, alongside access to metals, indices, forex, and commodities. The company has also launched Gate Money, an application that brings digital assets, fiat currencies, stocks, ETFs, gold, bank accounts, and payments together within the Gate app. Eligible users can apply online for a global bank account in their own name and manage receipts, transfers, asset conversions, and payments in one place. The Visa card extends Gate Money’s services into everyday spending.

Dr Han, Founder and CEO of Gate, stated that digital assets are gradually becoming part of everyday financial life. According to Han, the partnership connects the digital asset accounts Gate users already know with a broad range of commercial settings, making crypto payments more intuitive. He added that, as the service launches across more than 40 countries and territories, the company aims to give users greater flexibility in how they use their assets. The launch reflects a wider move by crypto platforms to extend beyond trading into payments and banking services, keeping users’ spending within the same app.