NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

French committee backs stablecoin swap tax before rejecting budget

CP

Claudia Pincovski

15 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
stablecoinscrypto taxationexit taxMiCA
Countries:
France

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