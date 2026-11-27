Treasury and payments platform Finmo has added the USDC and USDT stablecoins to its Business Account and Treasury platform. Eligible businesses can now hold, receive, and pay in USDC and USDT from the same Finmo Business Account they use for fiat currencies, and see these balances alongside their bank accounts in Finmo Treasury.

Stablecoins under the same controls as fiat

Eligible customers can hold USDC and USDT alongside fiat balances, receive payments from customers and pay suppliers in stablecoins, and convert between stablecoins and currencies including AUD, USD, EUR, and GBP. Stablecoin and fiat balances are shown in one view, under the same user permissions and approval processes, so finance teams can manage them with the controls they already apply to the rest of their money.

According to Finmo, as more exporters, marketplaces, and platforms are paid in stablecoins, these balances increasingly sit on company balance sheets, often in exchange accounts that finance teams cannot see, approve, or reconcile alongside their bank accounts. Regulators and accounting standard-setters are developing rules in this area, including Australia's new digital asset framework and proposed US guidance on when stablecoins can be reported alongside cash.

Stablecoins as a settlement option

David Hanna, Co-founder and CEO of Finmo, said stablecoins are becoming another way for businesses to settle with overseas partners, and that Finmo wants customers to use them where they are helpful, in the same account and under the same controls as their other funds. He added that offering these features by default gives global businesses access to modern payment infrastructure.

Businesses move more than USD 1 billion a month through Finmo, which is backed by PayPal Ventures, Citi Ventures, and Quona Capital. In November 2026, Finmo also partnered with J.P. Morgan Payments to use the bank's infrastructure for cross-border payments, collections, and foreign exchange on its platform.