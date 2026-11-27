US-based crypto custody and banking company Anchorage Digital plans to launch a new asset management subsidiary, 61st Parallel Asset Management, as it expands beyond custody into investment products. The subsidiary is expected to begin operating in early December 2026 and will offer a Bitcoin-denominated fund that allows custody clients to earn yield on their crypto holdings.

Yield for custody clients

Anchorage Digital has filed a Form ADV, the disclosure document investment advisers use to register with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or state regulators, or to report as an exempt adviser. The filing typically covers a firm's ownership, business, assets under management, fees, and potential conflicts of interest. The subsidiary is named after the latitude of the city of Anchorage, Alaska, and Anchorage Digital is seeking the investment advisory licences needed to offer investment products.

Nathan McCauley, CEO of Anchorage Digital, said that clients have increasingly asked to earn returns on top of the assets they hold in custody with Anchorage, as is common among large financial institutions. Custody alone faces pressure on fees, and crypto custodians, like traditional custodians, have been adding further services for institutional clients.

Expanding regulated crypto services

In November 2026, Anchorage Digital also submitted an application to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to register as a swap dealer, the framework for firms that make markets in swaps. The company, founded in 2017, received its national trust bank charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in 2021.

Anchorage Digital is also active in stablecoins. In April 2026, it partnered with stablecoin technology provider M0 to support institutions that want to issue and manage regulated stablecoins. In 2021, it was contracted by the US Department of Justice to act as custodian for digital assets seized or forfeited in criminal cases.