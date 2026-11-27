Digital asset payment and custody infrastructure provider Cregis has partnered with Centroid Solutions to help brokers and financial institutions bring digital asset payments into their existing client operations. The partnership connects Centroid Solutions' CS Maystro platform with Cregis' digital asset payment and wallet infrastructure.

Linking CRM with digital asset payments

CS Maystro is Centroid Solutions' client lifecycle management and CRM platform for brokers and financial institutions, bringing client onboarding, account management, funding, and reporting into one system. Cregis, founded in 2017, provides the Cregis Payment Engine, built on its MPC self-custodial wallet system, which allows businesses to accept digital asset payments and match incoming onchain transactions to payment orders.

By linking the two systems, businesses can introduce digital asset payments within their existing client workflows, with CS Maystro supporting client accounts and funding and Cregis handling the receipt and management of digital assets. The connection is intended to give finance teams the records they need to reconcile receipts, including who made a payment and what it was for. Businesses keep control of the assets they receive.

Supporting expansion into new markets

Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, said businesses need technology that works together as their operations grow, and that the collaboration brings Cregis' digital asset payment and wallet capabilities into the client management environment supported by CS Maystro. He added that it offers a practical way to reduce the work clients face when connecting separate systems and to make it easier for them to introduce new payment options.

Businesses adding digital asset payments often have to evaluate, test, and connect systems from several providers, which adds time and cost and raises questions about data flows and long-term maintenance. By combining client management, digital asset payments, and fund operations in one implementation plan, the companies aim to lower the barrier to adoption, and they will also explore providing clients with practical guidance and support beyond the product integration.