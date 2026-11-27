The European Banking Authority (EBA) has published a report on the use of EMTs and other stablecoins in DeFi, citing consumer and arbitrage risks.

The report examines how e-money tokens (EMTs) issued under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), along with selected stablecoins that have not been authorised under the framework, are deployed across decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols. According to the EBA, stablecoins have become the primary settlement asset in DeFi and are routinely used as collateral for trading, borrowing, and lending, activities that allow holders to generate returns on tokens that do not bear interest themselves.

The analysis, carried out in the first half of 2026 under the authority's 2026 work programme on innovative applications, covers six blockchains, four decentralised exchanges (DEXes), and six lending protocols, including Uniswap, Aave, and Morpho.

Which tokens are in use

As of July 2026, 37 EMTs and no asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) were offered to the public in the EU under MiCA. Circle's USDC accounts for the bulk of EMT activity across the protocols reviewed, while other EMTs, such as Circle's EURC, Paxos' USDG, and SG Forge's EURCV, are being integrated into selected protocols on a much smaller scale. Some euro-denominated tokens nonetheless show high DeFi usage relative to their size: more than half of EURCV in circulation is supplied to a vault on Morpho, and 40% of Monerium's EURe was lent out via Aave at the end of July 2026.

Outside the MiCA perimeter, Tether's USDT dominates DeFi activity, with Ethena's USDe also in use. The EBA notes that the 2026 ADAN survey found USDT held by 15% of surveyed individuals in Western Europe, even though its offer to the public in the EU is prohibited.

Lower barriers to access

EU participation in DeFi remains limited. Germany, France, and Spain record the highest DeFi interaction within the bloc, yet rank 18th, 19th, and 26th globally, behind India, the US, and the UK. However, the EBA observes that some crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) now offer DeFi access through their own interfaces or via structured products, and that AI agents can be programmed to manage positions and pursue yield across multiple protocols. Institutional interest is also growing, with 42% of European-based respondents to the 2026 EY-Coinbase institutional investor survey expecting to engage with DeFi by 2028, mainly for lending.

Risks and regulatory arbitrage

According to the report, consumers may lose their entire investment as a result of weak risk disclosures, leveraged positions, non-repayment of loaned stablecoins, and operational vulnerabilities, typically without access to complaints or redress mechanisms. The EBA also points to contagion channels from DeFi to issuers and CASPs, referencing the April 2026 exploit of Solana-based Drift Protocol, after which Circle faced criticism for not freezing stolen USDC quickly enough.

On regulatory arbitrage, the authority warns that DeFi structures can be used to circumvent MiCA rules on the offer to the public and admission to trading of EMTs, as well as the prohibition on paying interest on EMTs, noting that some CASPs market DeFi access as a way to 'earn' on stablecoins.