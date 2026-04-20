Circle Internet Group is facing a class action lawsuit filed in a US district court in Massachusetts, alleging that the stablecoin issuer failed to freeze funds stolen in a USD 280 million exploit of Drift Protocol on 1 April 2026.

The suit was filed by Drift investor Joshua McCollum on behalf of more than 100 members and accuses Circle of allowing attackers to transfer approximately USD 230 million in USDC from Solana to Ethereum via Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) over several hours without intervention.

The lawsuit accuses Circle of aiding and abetting conversion and negligence. Attorneys representing McCollum argued that the losses would not have occurred, or would have been substantially reduced, had Circle taken timely action to freeze the transfers. Damages are to be determined at trial, with the case represented by law firm Mira Gibb.

Freeze capability and legal grey area

The suit points to Circle's prior action of freezing 16 USDC wallets in connection with a sealed US civil case approximately one week before the Drift incident, arguing this demonstrates the company had the technical capacity to intervene. Circle did not respond to a request for comment.

Furthermore, crypto analytics firm Elliptic identified suspected North Korean state-backed hackers as responsible for the exploit, noting more than 100 transactions were made through Circle's bridging technology during US business hours. Stolen funds were reportedly converted into Ether and transferred through the Tornado Cash privacy protocol.

The case highlights an unresolved question in the stablecoin sector around the circumstances under which issuers with technical freeze capabilities are obligated to act. ARK Invest's Director of Research for Digital Assets, Lorenzo Valente, argued that freezing funds without a legal order creates a precedent for arbitrary discretion, raising questions about consistency and the rule of law in future cases.