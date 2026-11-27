South Korea's Financial Services Commission has proposed that banks must collectively own more than 50% of any won-pegged stablecoin issuer.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) formally set out the proposal as part of the Digital Asset Basic Act, after weeks in which the bank-majority rule was under discussion but not finalised, amid disagreement over the roles of banks and fintech companies in issuing stablecoins. Under the plan, banks may issue stablecoins through consortia in which they own more than half, while digital asset platform operators face a 20% ownership cap. A fintech company could still be the largest individual shareholder in an issuer.

Requirements for issuers

Issuers would need at least KRW 5 billion (USD 3.4 million) in capital and reserves covering 100% of outstanding tokens. They would also have to redeem stablecoins on request, undergo monthly reserve audits, and refrain from paying interest to holders. Foreign issuers could operate in South Korea by opening a local branch and obtaining regulatory approval, and tokens without approval could not be listed or traded on domestic exchanges.

The 20% cap on ownership of cryptocurrency exchanges could rise to 34% with regulatory approval, and existing operators would reportedly have three years to comply. Platform operators would be barred from exercising voting rights above the ownership threshold, and platform operators, as well as digital asset brokering and management firms, would be subject to regulations applied to financial institutions. The measures require legislation before they can take effect.

Months of disagreement

The Bank of Korea had raised concerns that stablecoins could be used to bypass foreign exchange and capital controls, weakening its ability to manage monetary policy, and argued for banks owning more than 50% of issuers. The FSC, by contrast, had said opening issuance to nonbank entities, including fintech and blockchain companies, was necessary to support innovation in the digital asset industry.

The rules will shape which banks and technology companies can compete in South Korea's stablecoin market. Shinhan has partnered with Visa to test stablecoin issuance and payments, while Hana Bank has pursued stablecoin plans alongside its investment in Dunamu, the operator of crypto exchange Upbit. The draft reportedly also lifts South Korea's 2017 ban on initial coin offerings and classifies won stablecoins as digital payment tokens.