Rain has expanded the beta of its non-personalised cards, letting partners issue working physical stablecoin cards to approved users on the spot.

Following a closed beta with Timon and Takenos, Rain is opening the programme to more partners in select markets. Businesses can order branded physical cards in bulk without cardholder names and keep them ready to distribute, and once a user completes KYC and is approved, they can link a card to their account and start spending immediately.

Physical cards without personalisation

Each card has its own card number, expiry date, and CVV, works like any other physical card, and can be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay in supported countries. Cards stay inactive until linked to an approved user, so they can be stored and transported safely, and Rain's existing KYC requirements remain unchanged. Partners can also hand out cards at activation events in select markets.

According to Rain, physical card transactions on its platform average nearly 2.5 times the value of virtual card transactions, and total spending per physical cardholder is 3.6 times higher, but producing and shipping individual cards can take weeks. Partners fund programmes in stablecoins or fiat through Rain's virtual accounts and on-ramps, and Rain settles with card networks in stablecoins daily, which it says can lower partner collateral requirements by up to 60%.

Early users in Latin America and travel

Takenos, a cross-border payments platform in Latin America, uses the cards for LATAM Airlines' per diem programme for thousands of crew members and maintenance workers. The airline funds per diems from a single stablecoin balance rather than separate currencies in each country, keeps cards in stock at regional facilities, and hands them to employees once approved, with allowances reaching accounts the same day for spending on Takenos-branded Visa cards.

Timon, a financial platform for international travellers, offers Rain stablecoin cards that let users spend from a single balance of US dollar stablecoins abroad. Timon holds non-personalised cards with local delivery partners, so customers can receive a card within 24 hours of ordering, activate it in the app after KYC, and use it immediately, rather than waiting weeks before travelling.