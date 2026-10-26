COLIBRIX ONE has selected Vivox AI to automate know-your-business checks for merchant onboarding using explainable AI agents.

COLIBRIX ONE, a financial infrastructure platform for digital businesses and ecommerce, has signed a multi-year agreement with Vivox AI to automate know-your-business (KYB) checks when onboarding merchants. Vivox AI’s explainable AI agents will verify corporate documents, map ownership structures, and carry out sanctions and adverse media screening on new business customers. COLIBRIX ONE’s compliance analysts will review and approve every case, with each AI-generated finding traceable to its source. The rollout will begin with merchant onboarding in the UK and EU, with plans to extend it to ongoing monitoring and additional entities in 2027.

Due diligence at onboarding

The agreement comes as payment and e-money firms handle growing onboarding volumes, while UK and EU regulators increase their scrutiny of financial crime controls across the sector. For platforms that compete on onboarding speed, due diligence on merchants with complex, multi-jurisdiction ownership structures is a particularly time-consuming step.

Vivox AI’s agents analyse corporate registries and documents across more than 155 countries, identify ultimate beneficial owners, shareholders, and directors, and produce a full customer or enhanced due diligence report for analyst review. According to Vivox AI, in a deployment at payments firm TransferMate earlier in 2026, due diligence time fell from about 60 minutes to under 15 minutes per case, while screening alerts dropped by 86%.

Explainability in regulated compliance

Tim Khamzin, founder and CEO of Vivox AI, stated that payment platforms such as COLIBRIX ONE are growing faster than compliance teams can hire. According to Khamzin, AI agents can take on document-heavy due diligence while providing a clear audit trail for every conclusion, so that analysts remain in control and regulators can see how each decision was reached, which he described as essential for using AI in a regulated business.

COLIBRIX ONE is a brand operated within the Mellifera group by Colibrix Limited, authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority as an electronic money institution, and Mellifera Kartiera Limited, authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority. The platform offers card acquiring for one-time and recurring transactions, multi-currency accounts with dedicated named IBANs, and global payouts, and holds principal memberships with Visa and Mastercard. By keeping analyst sign-off on every case, the deployment pairs automation with the human oversight that regulators expect in financial crime controls.