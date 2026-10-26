Anchorage Digital has partnered with Securitize to provide direct minting and redemption of stablecoins issued by Anchorage Digital Bank.

Anchorage Digital has formed a partnership with tokenisation platform Securitize to provide direct minting and redemption of stablecoins issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, a federally chartered US bank. Rather than sourcing stablecoins through intermediaries, Securitize will mint and redeem them directly with the bank, which also handles custody and settlement. As a result, the dollar side of tokenised trades on Securitize can meet the same counterparty and custody standards that institutions already apply to the securities side.

Stablecoins for tokenised funds

NYSE-listed Securitize provides the infrastructure behind tokenised funds from Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, and VanEck, and holds more than USD 4 billion in assets on its platform. Anchorage Digital Bank’s stablecoin issuance includes USDtb, issued with Ethena Labs, and USAT, developed with Tether, alongside issuance relationships with other financial and digital asset companies.

According to Anchorage Digital Bank’s independently attested reserve report, around 99% of USDtb’s USD 530 million in reserves were held in BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, which is tokenised by Securitize. Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital, stated that the bank was built to issue stablecoins at scale under federal oversight, and that regulated issuance is what will allow tokenisation to reach institutional scale.

Matching standards on both sides of the trade

According to rwa.xyz data, the tokenised real-world asset market grew from around USD 23 billion at the end of 2025 to USD 31 billion in March 2026. Anchorage Digital states that most of this growth comes from institutions that apply strict custody standards to their securities but have lacked an equivalent option for cash. Under the partnership, dollars are minted and redeemed directly with the issuing bank and held in segregated accounts at a national trust bank.

Carlos Domingo, Chairman and CEO of Securitize, stated that the company was built on the view that every stock, bond, and fund will eventually become a digital asset, which requires the dollar side of each transaction to meet the same standards as the securities side. According to Domingo, the partnership gives Securitize direct access to digital dollars issued under federal oversight and held by the same institution that issues them.