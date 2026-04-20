Tribe Payments, a UK-based fintech specialising in issuer and acquirer processing, has joined the Emerging Payments Association Asia (EPAA), an industry body connecting financial institutions, fintechs, payment providers, and policymakers across the Asia-Pacific region.

The membership builds on Tribe's growing regional presence following the opening of its Singapore office in 2024. Back in February 2025, the company also joined the SFA to solidify its presence within the dynamic fintech ecosystem and underline its commitment to fostering development and collaboration across Singapore.

Founded in 2018, Tribe Payments supports banks and fintechs in launching and scaling payment programmes across complex regulatory and commercial environments. Through EPAA membership, the company will participate in industry discussions around issuing, acquiring, and payments infrastructure development across Asia-Pacific markets.

Regional context and growth trajectory

The Asia-Pacific payments market is projected to grow from USD 17.86 trillion in 2026 to USD 33.08 trillion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 13.1%, driven by fintech innovation and rising cross-border payment activity. The region encompasses multiple markets with distinct regulatory frameworks, payment networks, and consumer behaviour patterns, requiring payment infrastructure providers to manage significant operational complexity across geographies.

Tribe's EPAA membership supports client relationships and partnerships with banks and fintechs operating across multiple Asia-Pacific markets that the company has developed since establishing its Singapore hub.

Commenting on the news, Matt Weir, General Manager for Asia-Pacific at Tribe Payments, noted that local context matters significantly when operating across global regions, as payments infrastructure develops differently in every market shaped by regulation, technology adoption, and customer behaviour, making EPAA a valuable forum for informed industry discussion.

Adding to this, Camilla Bullock, CEO of the Emerging Payments Association Asia, said Tribe's experience in issuer and acquirer processing across multiple markets will add a valuable perspective to discussions on payments infrastructure development in the region.

Last year, Tribe also teamed up with Finmo to facilitate cross-border payment and treasury services in Europe and the APAC region. The move sought to strengthen the company's regional expansion efforts.