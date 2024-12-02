Tribe and Finmo partner on cross-border payment expansion

The main goal of the partnership is to support cross-border payment and treasury services in Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move strengthens Tribe’s regional expansion efforts, particularly following its establishment of a new office in Singapore in late 2024.

The integration will combine Tribe’s issuer and acquirer processing capabilities with Finmo’s Treasury Operating System, which is authorised to operate across 180 countries. Finmo holds a Major Payment Institution licence issued by Singaporean regulators and maintains a presence in markets including Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand. Through this collaboration, Tribe will gain access to regional payment schemes and local settlement systems.

Supporting cross-border financial operations

Officials from Tribe indicated that the partnership is aimed at addressing demand in cross-border B2B and consumer transaction flows, especially in rapidly growing digital finance sectors. They noted that the alignment between the two firms lies in their technical flexibility and focus on enabling integration for developers.

Finmo representatives said the partnership reflects its intent to extend its operational reach beyond Asia. They emphasised the mutual benefit of offering Tribe’s card issuing and acquiring functions to APAC markets while enabling Finmo to expand its access to clients in Europe.

Finmo, which launched in 2021, provides financial management tools including real-time payment processing, liquidity management, foreign exchange risk mitigation, and compliance automation. Its infrastructure is designed to give businesses centralised visibility and control over treasury operations.

Tribe, established in London in 2018, offers a cloud-based processing platform that enables banks, fintechs, and merchants to manage payments through a modular system. Its network includes connections to major global card schemes such as Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay International, Discover, and JCB via a single integration.