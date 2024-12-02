



Following this announcement, joining the SFA will strengthen Tribe’s presence within the dynamic fintech ecosystem, as well as signal its commitment to fostering development and collaboration in the region.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Tribe Payments’ SFA membership

The SFA, a cross-industry, non-profit organisation, was developed in order to connect nearly 900 firms across more than 40 countries around the globe, serving as a hub for collaboration among fintech companies, regulators, and financial institutions. Through its membership, Tribe will gain access to multiple new opportunities, including forging valuable partnerships, participating in key industry advocacy efforts, and engaging with top innovators shaping the future of fintech in the region of APAC.

At the same time, Tribe will benefit from the SFA’s networking events, insights into evolving regional regulations, and overall inclusion in the SFA FinTech Registry. The membership also offers priority consideration for international trade missions such as the ASEAN FinTech Movement, elevating the Tribe’s profile as a trusted company.

In addition, Tribe plans to actively participate in SFA subcommittees and events, working alongside other industry institutions in order to address challenges, share insights, and drive meaningful innovation and developments. These efforts will also align with the company’s mission to deliver optimised and secure payment solutions that enable businesses to scale, navigate regulatory complexities, and unlock growth opportunities through next-gen payment technology.



