Global payment orchestration platform Solidgate has partnered with EBANX to speed up expansion across the LATAM region’s emerging markets.

The alliance offers Solidgate merchants access to local payment rails in more than 13 Latin American countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay, Argentina, Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, and Paraguay, as well as select markets such as India. This enables them to deliver popular local payment methods through a single API, such as Brazil’s Pix, ewallets, cash vouchers, instalments, and local and international credit and debit cards.

Expanding into the LATAM market

The collaboration with EBANX allows Solidgate to help its clients enter new markets faster, increase their customer base, and handle payments in ways that match local preferences without complexity. By having multiple familiar payment methods to choose from, shoppers are more likely to finalise transactions, reduce cart abandonment, increase conversion rates, and maintain liquidity in the retailer’s cash flow while feeling secure about payment authorisation and fraud protection.

Merchants will benefit from domestic acquiring, higher approval rates, quicker settlements, and improved compliance with local regulatory requirements. The partnership strengthens Solidgate’s mission to expand into the LATAM region, offering the capability of domestic acquiring rails to international customer subscription businesses.

With ecommerce and online shopping growing faster in emerging markets, Solidgate further focuses on enabling merchants to reach new customers and increase operational efficacy. EBANX was chosen for its years of expertise in the region. The company reports positive feelings towards its alliance with Solidgate, mentioning that both companies share the same vision of offering merchant-centric technology globally.

EBANX continues to focus on its domestic market, enabling Stripe users to accept Pix payments in Brazil via its platform, pushing for the adoption of the country’s national instant payment method. As there are millions of individuals in Brazil who lack credit cards, 93% of them utilise Pix, with its usage expected to surpass credit cards in online purchases, according to PCMI in EBANX’s study Beyond Borders 2025.