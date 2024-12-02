EBANX has extended its partnership with programmable financial services company Stripe to expand the adoption of Pix in Brazil and the world.

With this alliance, Stripe users can accept Pix via EBANX, thereby expanding the global use of Brazilian payment methods. Businesses that use Stripe can offer the instant payment method developed by the Central Bank of Brazil, processing Pix transactions from Brazilian customers in Brazilian Reais, with settlements available in the merchants’ domestic currency.

Stripe businesses leveraging Pix

Stripe views this initiative as an opportunity for its customers to expand in Brazil, one of the region’s largest markets, catering to the shoppers’ preferences and offering a familiar payment method. Stripe research concluded that businesses using the platform that offered at least one additional relevant payment method beyond cards grew revenue by 12% and improved conversion rates by 7% on average.

EBANX’s study of data from Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI), the World Bank, and the Central Bank of Brazil shows similar results. By offering local payment methods in cross-border transactions, global ecommerce companies can potentially reach twice as many customers in Brazil compared to those that rely solely on international acquirers. The research also shows that merchants offering Pix increased their revenue by 16% and experienced a consumer growth of 25% in six months.

As there are millions of individuals in Brazil who lack credit cards, 93% of them utilise Pix, with its usage expected to surpass credit cards in online purchases, according to PCMI in EBANX’s study Beyond Borders 2025. Working with Stripe, EBANX aims to encourage Brazilian consumers and businesses to participate more fully in the global economy.

Businesses that are directly integrated with Stripe, as well as those using large ecommerce management platforms that use Stripe’s infrastructure, can now offer Pix for cross-border transactions. They are projected to gain traction by leveraging Pix, which offers security and simplifies high-value payments.