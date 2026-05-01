PhotonPay has launched a dual-rail recurring billing solution enabling businesses to orchestrate subscription payments across fiat and stablecoin rails through a single integration.

The solution, developed by PhotonPay, targets the growing segment of AI-native enterprises running subscription and usage-based revenue models across multiple jurisdictions. The product combines fiat card processing with stablecoin payment rails, allowing platforms to manage recurring charges, from fixed-tier SaaS subscriptions to API-call and token-based usage billing, without maintaining separate infrastructure for each payment type.

Addressing structural frictions in AI-era commerce

The launch addresses three infrastructure constraints that PhotonPay identifies as limiting AI subscription businesses at scale. The first is cross-border payment failure. According to figures cited by the company, between 20% and 40% of subscription churn is attributed to passive payment failures rather than product dissatisfaction, with traditional card risk-scoring systems frequently misidentifying the high-frequency, low-value transaction patterns common in AI platforms as fraudulent activity. This can suppress global conversion rates by up to 25%.

The second constraint is the absence of programmable recurring billing on stablecoin rails. Until now, on-chain payments have typically been processed as discrete, manual transactions rather than continuous financial flows, a structural gap that has prevented AI platforms from building predictable, automated revenue streams for their Web3-native user base.

The third is operational fragmentation. Enterprises managing both fiat and digital asset payments have been required to run parallel infrastructure, creating manual reconciliation overhead and liquidity bottlenecks as they expand across jurisdictions.

Three-layer architecture

The product is structured across three functional layers. The first is an authorisation layer in which users complete a one-time on-chain consent, after which PhotonPay initiates recurring charges automatically without requiring repeated wallet confirmation, replicating the behaviour of traditional card-on-file subscriptions.

The second is an execution layer that selects payment rails dynamically based on business model and transaction context. The engine supports fixed subscriptions, high-frequency API billing, and usage-based token consumption, with automated plan tier escalation as usage thresholds are reached.

The third layer provides unified reconciliation and compliance reporting. Fiat and stablecoin activity is consolidated into a single dashboard with audit-ready export functionality, covering regulatory requirements across Hong Kong, the UK, and North American markets.

On the cost side, PhotonPay cites average stablecoin processing fees of approximately 0.8%, compared with the standard 2.9% plus USD 0.30 per transaction on legacy card networks, a difference the company frames as meaningful for subscription businesses operating at scale in markets with low traditional card penetration.

The launch comes as spend on AI-native applications grows rapidly. According to the 2026 SaaS Management Index cited in the company's announcement, AI SaaS expenditure among large enterprises has risen 393% year-on-year, while the broader subscription economy is approaching a USD 300 billion global market. Against this backdrop, the reliability and automation of recurring billing infrastructure are becoming a strategic concern for platforms whose revenue depends on uninterrupted, cross-border payment flows.

PhotonPay holds regulatory authorisations across key global markets and currently operates in more than 200 countries and territories.