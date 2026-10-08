Poland-based mBank has introduced BLIK Recurring Payments, becoming the ninth bank to offer the service developed by Polish Payment Standard.

Customers of mBank can now activate BLIK Recurring Payments directly in the bank's mobile app, giving them access to a payment method for subscriptions and other repeat obligations that does not require card details. Depending on the terms agreed with the merchant, payments can be settled automatically or after the user’s confirmation of each transfer.

How the service works

To set up a recurring payment, consumers select BLIK Recurring Payments on a merchant's website and enter a BLIK code. Then, they review and approve the details of the arrangement in their banking app. Subsequent charges are processed in line with the agreed conditions.

All recurring payments a user has created are visible in real time in the app. Consumers can also withdraw consent for future payments under any arrangement at any point. Because consent is granted and revoked within the banking app, the model does not rely on stored card credentials.

Scale of the mBank rollout and merchant acceptance expansion

mBank's addition is significant for the service's reach. According to data collected by Cashless, nearly 2.7 million people actively used BLIK at mBank at the end of March 2026. That placed mBank customers second among Polish banks, by number of active BLIK users. mBank is also one of the shareholders of Polish Payment Standard (PSP), the company responsible for developing BLIK.

Furthermore, the number of merchants accepting BLIK Recurring Payments is growing alongside bank coverage. Customers can pay for subscriptions to OpenAI services, including ChatGPT, and for CANAL+ and Onet Premium. Canva recently joined the list of accepting merchants. The method also extends beyond digital subscriptions: through Autopay, users can pay highway tolls on a recurring basis.

Recently, in 2026, BLIK rolled out mobile payments for its Slovakian customers, extending the market coverage beyond Poland.

BLIK's position in the Polish market

BLIK operates as a mobile payment standard in Poland. Almost every customer of a domestic payment institution that offers a mobile app can use BLIK within their mobile banking application. PSP continues to develop the system's functionality, with recurring payments forming part of that development.

With nine banks now supporting the feature, including one with a consumer base of mBank's size, merchants offering subscription or repeat billing can reach a broader share of Poland's BLIK users without relying on card-on-file arrangements.