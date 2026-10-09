The LATAM payment performance guide

Without deep knowledge of Latin America's payments landscape, it's hard to identify the technical issues holding your business back. The result: performance stalls, and no one's quite sure why.

LATAM is a highly localised payments ecosystem, where consumer preferences, local payment methods, banking rails and regulatory requirements vary significantly from country to country. What works in Brazil won't work in Mexico, and what works in Mexico won't work in Colombia. That makes it hard to know why your authorisation rates have dropped or where your next percentage point of conversion is hiding.

This guide unpacks what it really takes to drive payment performance across the region, with a practical, five-step framework to boost conversion.

Cut cross-border friction

Processing payments locally, rather than cross-border, can lift conversion rates by up to 30%. We show you how to make the switch without adding operational complexity or slowing your roadmap.

Build payment resilience

Discover proven redundancy strategies that keep your payments running at peak performance while reducing costs, so a single point of failure never turns into a lost sale, even during peak trading periods.

Optimise your payment mix

From Pix in Brazil to OXXO in Mexico, get a market-by-market breakdown of the local payment methods that matter, and why they matter to your customers.

Boost performance in five steps

Finish with a step-by-step framework to lift approval rates, drive conversions and grow revenue, wherever you operate in the region.

Download the guide now and turn LATAM's complexity into your next growth opportunity.