The Future of Payments: A Blueprint for Growth

Banks and financial institutions have only just come through a period of intense modernisation, but their journey is far from over. AI, new payment models, cryptocurrencies and tokenized money are shaking up the payments landscape, while banks are themselves looking to streamline and consolidate their workflows. They understand they need to transform their operations for new payment models and to meet all the requirements of a 24/7, on-demand world.

In this joint report by Finastra and The Paypers, we break down the opportunities and challenges facing the banking sector. We look at why modernizing systems has become an imperative, and at the potential impact of digital currencies and AI on payment operations moving forward. We also focus on how a single, extensible payments platform creates a foundation for future innovation. Finally, a Q&A section with Radha Suvarna, Chief Product Officer at Finastra, gives more insight on the evolution of payments and how banks and institutions can get ready.

What’s inside the report: