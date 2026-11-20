HarnessBuy has signed an MoU with Mastercard to bring agentic commerce to Asia-Pacific, integrating its platform with Mastercard Agent Pay.

Under the memorandum of understanding, HarnessBuy, which helps merchants move from ecommerce to agentic commerce, is launching its platform integrated with Mastercard Agent Pay. The platform enriches merchants’ existing product catalogues so AI agents can discover, understand, and compare products, and lets consumers buy and pay directly from shopping agent platforms without merchants changing their storefronts, payment systems, or fulfilment.

From discovery to payment

HarnessBuy has built a demo with Mastercard Agent Pay showing an AI agent discovering products, accessing current product, pricing, and inventory information, creating an order, and completing payment. Building on the demo, the companies will explore further agentic commerce and payment use cases, broader merchant participation, and potential pilots in the region, as well as ways to connect their platforms and ecosystems.

Terence Chau, Director at HarnessBuy, stated that agentic commerce only works if merchants can be found by AI agents and paid securely when an agent makes a purchase, and that catalogue enrichment and integrated payments address both needs. According to Chau, the partnership with Mastercard brings both capabilities to traditional merchants without changing how they operate.

Mastercard Agent Pay in Asia-Pacific

Mastercard expanded its Agent Pay solution to Asia-Pacific in January 2026, starting with authenticated agentic transactions in Australia, and its framework brings AI agents into the payment flow as visible, governed participants. Each transaction uses a Mastercard Agentic Token issued to the individual agent, consumer consent is explicitly captured, and purchases are confirmed using Mastercard Payment Passkeys.

Mastercard has since completed authenticated agentic transactions in markets including New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Thailand, and has rolled out authenticated agentic transactions across ASEAN with UOB, starting in Singapore and Malaysia. Mastercard also plans to launch a regional AI Centre of Excellence in Singapore.