XTransfer, VPBank, and SmartPay have signed an MoU to develop payment and FX solutions for SME trade across Vietnam–China and Vietnam–ASEAN corridors.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the three companies will jointly develop domestic and cross-border payment and FX conversion solutions in Vietnam, using APIs and digital platforms to automate transactions and process them in near real time. The collaboration will initially focus on SMEs’ trade-related payments and collections, with VPBank, a Vietnamese financial group, and SmartPay, a Vietnamese fintech, providing local banking and payment capabilities.

Local currency collections for exporters

According to Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, bilateral Vietnam–China trade exceeded USD 250 billion in 2025, while Vietnam–ASEAN trade topped USD 90 billion. The companies say that Chinese and ASEAN exporters often struggle to get paid, as Vietnamese buyers prefer to pay in local currency while exporters lack suitable collection channels, and USD settlement adds FX and cross-border fees that slow cash flow.

The partners plan to explore Vietnamese dong (VND) collection through local payment infrastructure, alongside cross-border settlement and FX conversion. Under the proposed model, Vietnamese buyers would pay through local systems, while exporters would convert and settle funds through XTransfer, receiving their money faster and making better use of their cash.

Connecting Vietnamese SMEs to regional trade

Violas Xiao, Singapore CEO of XTransfer, stated that the partnership expands XTransfer’s Southeast Asia coverage and local collection capabilities, and gives partners access to its network of more than one million SMEs. Dao Gia Hung, Head of VPBank’s SME Banking Division, said Vietnamese SMEs increasingly look beyond domestic markets, and that the collaboration aims to improve their connectivity in the regional economy.

SmartPay said the partnership combines its local payment capabilities with VPBank’s financial expertise and XTransfer’s cross-border network to help SMEs make and receive trade payments more efficiently. Founded in 2017, XTransfer processed more than USD 60 billion in payments in 2025, according to CIC, serves businesses in over 200 countries and regions, and holds licences in markets including China, Hong Kong, the UK, the US, and Singapore.