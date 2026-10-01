Discover insights into account-to-account (A2A) payments technologies, interoperability, and partnerships in our free-to-download Account-to-Account Payments Report 2026.

With significant momentum over the past several years, A2A payments are driving much of the industry's fintech discussion and development.

The Paypers’ Account-to-Account Payments Report 2026 is the new industry guide featuring expert analyses of global trends, technologies, partnerships, and the future of A2A payments worldwide.

Our report brings together A2A payment system and scheme operators, PSPs, fintechs, consultants, analysts, plus a merchant’s perspective to share their outlook on the market. With exclusive insights from top voices, it will help you see where A2A is heading and how to prepare.

What’s inside the report

The Account-to-Account Payments Report 2026 is organised into six sections, giving you a comprehensive view of the global A2A payments landscape. Topics include:

Real-time payments infrastructure and scheme evolution

A2A technology enablers: Open Banking, Open Finance, and CBDCs

A2A payments interoperability and cross-border scaling

Global A2A market landscape – local and regional developments

Regulations and fraud in A2A payments

Two exclusive ecosystem infographics featuring local and regional A2A schemes and rails, and Open Banking- and Open Finance-enabled A2A payments and technology providers

Whether you’re a bank, fintech, PSP, merchant, or policymaker representative, The Paypers’ Account-to-Account Payments Report 2026 offers the insights you need into a sector evolving at unprecedented speed. Read the full report to understand where A2A payments stand today and what’s next.

Download the Account-to-Account Payments Report 2026 for free.