The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has agreed to acquire an equity stake of up to USD 90 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce N.V., the entity that operates Airtel Money, as a cornerstone investor in its proposed initial public offering (IPO) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The commitment comes as parent company Airtel Africa prepares to publish its formal listing prospectus.

Transaction structure and valuation

The IFC investment is structured as a secondary sale of shares by existing equity holders rather than a primary capital raise. Airtel Africa, which holds a 77.85% stake, will sell down part of its holding alongside minority investors TPG, Mastercard, the Qatar Investment Authority, and Chimetech Holding. The minority consortium invested a combined USD 550 million in the business in 2021.

Institutional investors estimate that the offering could raise approximately USD 800 million, implying a target valuation of between USD 8 billion and USD 9 billion. The deal is designed to meet UK listing rules requiring a minimum public free float of 10%. Airtel Africa is itself majority-owned by India-based telecommunications group Bharti Airtel, which is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange.

For the LSE, which has seen few major technology listings, the offering would give investors direct exposure to an emerging-market fintech platform.

Footprint and financial performance

Airtel Money operates in 13 Sub-Saharan African markets: Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia in East and Southern Africa, and Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Niger, and the Republic of the Congo in Central and West Africa.

In the fiscal year ended March 2026, the business generated USD 1.3 billion in revenue, with EBITDA margins close to 50%. The company also described the listing as the next phase of expansion for a model that is debt-free, capital-light, and cash-generative.

Standalone economics under scrutiny

Prospective investors are assessing how Airtel Money will perform once separated from its parent. The business depends on Airtel Africa's agent networks and core telecom infrastructure, which serve 189 million subscribers. In recent quarterly disclosures, Airtel Money's EBITDA margin fell by 363 basis points to 49.1%, mainly due to renegotiated internal service agreements with the telecom division. Although these cross-charges net out at a group level, fees for network access, distribution rights and subscriber acquisition directly shape the standalone entity's profitability and post-IPO valuation.

External pressures also remain. Currency volatility in markets such as Nigeria and Zambia has previously caused foreign exchange losses for the parent group, although recent naira appreciation has supported reported dollar revenues. In Nigeria, central bank initiatives on payment rails, interoperability and airtime credit services have increased regulatory scrutiny of telco-backed financial platforms. Digital-native competitors, including OPay and PalmPay, have gained market share in West Africa with alternative payment models, while elevated energy costs and regional inflation continue to weigh on consumer spending power.

Growth outlook and next steps

Management projects that digital transaction volumes across Airtel Money's footprint could grow fivefold by 2031, citing rising smartphone penetration and demographic trends. Citigroup, Barclays, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorganChase are acting as joint bookrunners and preparing the pricing parameters. Investor reception is expected to depend on how clearly the prospectus demonstrates Airtel Money's operational independence and the stability of its standalone margins.