As merchants expand into new markets, their payment stacks grow with them. More acquirers, more PSPs, more local payment methods, more complexity. Payment orchestration platforms exist to manage that growth without adding operational weight.

Because so many orchestration providers now compete for merchant attention, each with different capabilities and different strengths, The Paypers’ Global Ecommerce Report 2026 – Scaling Ecommerce and SaaS: Finding the Right Partners to Succeed across Borders once again includes an infographic on key players, highlighting their capabilities, target groups, and regional presence.

Our methodology

As in previous years, for this edition of our research, we reached out to orchestration providers and asked them to answer a set of five questions designed to provide merchants with clear, vetted insights.

Are you a pure payment orchestration provider?

This question distinguishes technology-only orchestrators, which route and optimise payments without ever touching funds, from hybrid providers, which also act like PSPs, acquirers, or processors. Pure orchestrators are not involved in clearing or settlement, being neutral ‘traffic controllers’ – providing routing logic, retry mechanisms, failover capabilities, and analytics, while ensuring money flows directly between merchants, PSPs, and banks without passing through the orchestrator’s system.

Do your tokens allow the re-use of card data across multiple providers?

Cross-provider tokenization enables merchants to use the same tokenized payment credentials across different PSPs, providing flexibility in managing multiple PSP relationships.

What are your target groups?

Orchestration layers often specialise in different merchant segments, specific industries, or particular business models. We asked each player to list up to five of their target groups to help merchants identify relevant solutions for their sector.

Do you provide agnostic 3DS, risk management, or reconciliation?

This question aims to help merchants assess the flexibility, in terms of integrating third-party services, of the orchestration platforms included in the infographic.

Which regions are covered by your payment orchestration services?

Geographic coverage varies across providers. We standardised responses across five regions: North America, LATAM, Europe, MEA, and APAC.

The structure of our research

The first part of this infographic, Payment Orchestration Players – Key Capabilities, contains responses from companies that accepted our invitation to participate in this research.

Page one of The Paypers' 2026 global overview of payment orchestration providers - download the report to see the full picture

The second part, Payment Orchestration Players – Regional Overview, features a map of a broader set of providers, including those that did not respond to our survey. For unresponsive companies, we conducted in-house desk research to determine their regional presence, based on publicly available information.

This is just a glimpse of our research. To access the full infographic on payment orchestration providers and learn more about their key capabilities, download your free copy of the Global Ecommerce Report 2026 – Scaling Ecommerce and SaaS: Finding the Right Partners to Succeed across Borders.